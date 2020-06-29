***OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 02/23 11AM - 1PM *** 3 bed + 1 Bath home located in Sunny Side Chula Vista. This 1 story single family home is available for rent now! Walking Distance to Downtown Chula Vista and close to all amenities. Large beautiful deck to enjoy the summer nights! Contact Cece for Rental requirements
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 165 Vance St have any available units?
165 Vance St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.