165 Vance St

Amenities

patio / balcony parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

***OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 02/23 11AM - 1PM *** 3 bed + 1 Bath home located in Sunny Side Chula Vista. This 1 story single family home is available for rent now! Walking Distance to Downtown Chula Vista and close to all amenities. Large beautiful deck to enjoy the summer nights! Contact Cece for Rental requirements