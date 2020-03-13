All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:07 AM

1610 Myra Court

1610 Myra Court · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Myra Court, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Castle Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Remodeled beauty in a cul-de-sac location with quick access to freeway and shopping; features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and full backsplash; high-end bathrooms. Private pool is great to enjoy those sunny California days with the family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Myra Court have any available units?
1610 Myra Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 Myra Court have?
Some of 1610 Myra Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Myra Court currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Myra Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Myra Court pet-friendly?
No, 1610 Myra Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1610 Myra Court offer parking?
Yes, 1610 Myra Court offers parking.
Does 1610 Myra Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Myra Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Myra Court have a pool?
Yes, 1610 Myra Court has a pool.
Does 1610 Myra Court have accessible units?
No, 1610 Myra Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Myra Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 Myra Court has units with dishwashers.

