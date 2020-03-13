1610 Myra Court, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Castle Park
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Remodeled beauty in a cul-de-sac location with quick access to freeway and shopping; features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and full backsplash; high-end bathrooms. Private pool is great to enjoy those sunny California days with the family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
