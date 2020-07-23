All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1601 Woodville.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1601 Woodville
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:05 PM

1601 Woodville

1601 Woodville Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch Village
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1601 Woodville Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Woodville have any available units?
1601 Woodville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Woodville have?
Some of 1601 Woodville's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Woodville currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Woodville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Woodville pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Woodville is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1601 Woodville offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Woodville offers parking.
Does 1601 Woodville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Woodville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Woodville have a pool?
Yes, 1601 Woodville has a pool.
Does 1601 Woodville have accessible units?
No, 1601 Woodville does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Woodville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Woodville has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChula Vista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College