Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1601 Woodville
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:05 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1601 Woodville
1601 Woodville Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1601 Woodville Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1601 Woodville have any available units?
1601 Woodville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1601 Woodville have?
Some of 1601 Woodville's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1601 Woodville currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Woodville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Woodville pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Woodville is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 1601 Woodville offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Woodville offers parking.
Does 1601 Woodville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Woodville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Woodville have a pool?
Yes, 1601 Woodville has a pool.
Does 1601 Woodville have accessible units?
No, 1601 Woodville does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Woodville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Woodville has units with dishwashers.
