1584 Ortega

Upgraded 2 story home in Otay Ranch Community of Montecito. Marble flooring on the first floor, wood and laminate on the 2nd floor. Full bathroom and bedroom on the first floor, indoor laundry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, Central AC, solar panels included for $85.00 per month. Low maintenance backyard, built in BBQ, private location, canyon view. Walk to Otay Ranch High School and elementary school. Amenities include, pool, clubhouse and playground. Gardener included.