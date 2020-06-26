All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated June 17 2019 at 2:15 PM

1584 Ortega

1584 Ortega St · No Longer Available
Location

1584 Ortega St, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Upgraded 2 story home in Otay Ranch Community of Montecito. Marble flooring on the first floor, wood and laminate on the 2nd floor. Full bathroom and bedroom on the first floor, indoor laundry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, Central AC, solar panels included for $85.00 per month. Low maintenance backyard, built in BBQ, private location, canyon view. Walk to Otay Ranch High School and elementary school. Amenities include, pool, clubhouse and playground. Gardener included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1584 Ortega have any available units?
1584 Ortega doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1584 Ortega have?
Some of 1584 Ortega's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1584 Ortega currently offering any rent specials?
1584 Ortega is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1584 Ortega pet-friendly?
No, 1584 Ortega is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1584 Ortega offer parking?
Yes, 1584 Ortega offers parking.
Does 1584 Ortega have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1584 Ortega offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1584 Ortega have a pool?
Yes, 1584 Ortega has a pool.
Does 1584 Ortega have accessible units?
No, 1584 Ortega does not have accessible units.
Does 1584 Ortega have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1584 Ortega has units with dishwashers.
