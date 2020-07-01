All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1543 Sonora Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1543 Sonora Dr
Last updated March 30 2020 at 11:09 AM

1543 Sonora Dr

1543 Sonora Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1543 Sonora Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Robinhood - Bon Vivant

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Completely beautifully remodeled two bedroom two bath single story townhouse with two car garage with central AC in the Sunbow community in Chula Vista-Conveniently located off of Brandywine Ave and Olympic Pkwy, easily accessible to freeway, malls, and schools-The Great Room is comprised of the kitchen, dining area, and living room-The kitchen is completely upgraded with granite countertops with newer white appliances and high end kitchen sink and faucet-Carpet in the bedrooms-Baths completely upgraded

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 Sonora Dr have any available units?
1543 Sonora Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1543 Sonora Dr have?
Some of 1543 Sonora Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 Sonora Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1543 Sonora Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 Sonora Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1543 Sonora Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1543 Sonora Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1543 Sonora Dr offers parking.
Does 1543 Sonora Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1543 Sonora Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 Sonora Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1543 Sonora Dr has a pool.
Does 1543 Sonora Dr have accessible units?
No, 1543 Sonora Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 Sonora Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1543 Sonora Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College