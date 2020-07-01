1543 Sonora Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Completely beautifully remodeled two bedroom two bath single story townhouse with two car garage with central AC in the Sunbow community in Chula Vista-Conveniently located off of Brandywine Ave and Olympic Pkwy, easily accessible to freeway, malls, and schools-The Great Room is comprised of the kitchen, dining area, and living room-The kitchen is completely upgraded with granite countertops with newer white appliances and high end kitchen sink and faucet-Carpet in the bedrooms-Baths completely upgraded