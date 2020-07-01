1543 Sonora Dr

Amenities
Completely beautifully remodeled two bedroom two bath single story townhouse with two car garage with central AC in the Sunbow community in Chula Vista-Conveniently located off of Brandywine Ave and Olympic Pkwy, easily accessible to freeway, malls, and schools-The Great Room is comprised of the kitchen, dining area, and living room-The kitchen is completely upgraded with granite countertops with newer white appliances and high end kitchen sink and faucet-Carpet in the bedrooms-Baths completely upgraded