Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1542 Sonora
Last updated January 8 2020 at 11:16 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1542 Sonora
1542 Sonora Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1542 Sonora Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Robinhood - Bon Vivant
Amenities
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1542 Sonora have any available units?
1542 Sonora doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
Is 1542 Sonora currently offering any rent specials?
1542 Sonora is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1542 Sonora pet-friendly?
No, 1542 Sonora is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 1542 Sonora offer parking?
No, 1542 Sonora does not offer parking.
Does 1542 Sonora have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1542 Sonora does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1542 Sonora have a pool?
Yes, 1542 Sonora has a pool.
Does 1542 Sonora have accessible units?
No, 1542 Sonora does not have accessible units.
Does 1542 Sonora have units with dishwashers?
No, 1542 Sonora does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1542 Sonora have units with air conditioning?
No, 1542 Sonora does not have units with air conditioning.
