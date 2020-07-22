All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1542 Sonora.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1542 Sonora
Last updated January 8 2020 at 11:16 PM

1542 Sonora

1542 Sonora Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1542 Sonora Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Robinhood - Bon Vivant

Amenities

pool
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1542 Sonora have any available units?
1542 Sonora doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 1542 Sonora currently offering any rent specials?
1542 Sonora is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1542 Sonora pet-friendly?
No, 1542 Sonora is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1542 Sonora offer parking?
No, 1542 Sonora does not offer parking.
Does 1542 Sonora have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1542 Sonora does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1542 Sonora have a pool?
Yes, 1542 Sonora has a pool.
Does 1542 Sonora have accessible units?
No, 1542 Sonora does not have accessible units.
Does 1542 Sonora have units with dishwashers?
No, 1542 Sonora does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1542 Sonora have units with air conditioning?
No, 1542 Sonora does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Villa Parq Apartment Homes
56 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Elán Guava Court
196 Guava Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Elan Casa Mar
575 D Street
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChula Vista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College