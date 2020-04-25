Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

1541 Winter Lane Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Breathtaking end-unit townhouse in a wonderful community. Enjoy all that the Lake Pointe Community has to offer including gorgeous lake views, walking trails, swimming pool & spa, and so much more! Inside, take in all this home has to offer including hard wood floors, spacious bedrooms, a gorgeous modern-style kitchen with granite counter tops and dark wood cabinets, carpet flooring upstairs, a balcony, and so much more. This home also has a two car garage to give you ample amount of storage space! More information and photos coming soon. Call and schedule a showing today!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Association dues included in monthly rent.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



