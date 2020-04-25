All apartments in Chula Vista
1541 Winter Lane Unit 1

1541 Winter Lane · (951) 345-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1541 Winter Lane, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Vistas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1541 Winter Lane Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1437 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
1541 Winter Lane Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Breathtaking end-unit townhouse in a wonderful community. Enjoy all that the Lake Pointe Community has to offer including gorgeous lake views, walking trails, swimming pool & spa, and so much more! Inside, take in all this home has to offer including hard wood floors, spacious bedrooms, a gorgeous modern-style kitchen with granite counter tops and dark wood cabinets, carpet flooring upstairs, a balcony, and so much more. This home also has a two car garage to give you ample amount of storage space! More information and photos coming soon. Call and schedule a showing today!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Association dues included in monthly rent.

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

(RLNE5700276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 Winter Lane Unit 1 have any available units?
1541 Winter Lane Unit 1 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1541 Winter Lane Unit 1 have?
Some of 1541 Winter Lane Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 Winter Lane Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1541 Winter Lane Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 Winter Lane Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1541 Winter Lane Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1541 Winter Lane Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1541 Winter Lane Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 1541 Winter Lane Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1541 Winter Lane Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 Winter Lane Unit 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1541 Winter Lane Unit 1 has a pool.
Does 1541 Winter Lane Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1541 Winter Lane Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 Winter Lane Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 Winter Lane Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
