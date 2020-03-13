Amenities

1535 Apache Dr. #D Available 06/26/20 COMING SOON! COLLEGE ESTATES AREA CONDO IN CHULA VISTA! - GREAT CHULA VISTA CONDO JUST BLOCKS FROM SOUTHWESTERN COLLEGE! This home located in the Charter Point community features great upgrades throughout. This is an awesome floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a newly remodeled kitchen and 3 separate patio balcony areas for enjoying San Diego summer evenings. Convenient parking in your 2 Car Garage. New stainless appliances, new vinyl wood flooring and refinished kitchen cabinets! Brand new gas stove, fireplace, ceiling fan! Tons of natural light. You'll love this master suite with walk in closets, dual vanity. The master also opens to fenced brick patio w/ side gate! Enjoy the sparkling community pool! Close to schools, shopping and entertainment. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf



