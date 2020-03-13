All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1535 Apache Dr. #D

1535 Apache Drive · (619) 305-0542
Location

1535 Apache Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1535 Apache Dr. #D · Avail. Jun 26

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1535 Apache Dr. #D Available 06/26/20 COMING SOON! COLLEGE ESTATES AREA CONDO IN CHULA VISTA! - GREAT CHULA VISTA CONDO JUST BLOCKS FROM SOUTHWESTERN COLLEGE! This home located in the Charter Point community features great upgrades throughout. This is an awesome floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a newly remodeled kitchen and 3 separate patio balcony areas for enjoying San Diego summer evenings. Convenient parking in your 2 Car Garage. New stainless appliances, new vinyl wood flooring and refinished kitchen cabinets! Brand new gas stove, fireplace, ceiling fan! Tons of natural light. You'll love this master suite with walk in closets, dual vanity. The master also opens to fenced brick patio w/ side gate! Enjoy the sparkling community pool! Close to schools, shopping and entertainment. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf

(RLNE4105009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 Apache Dr. #D have any available units?
1535 Apache Dr. #D has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1535 Apache Dr. #D have?
Some of 1535 Apache Dr. #D's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 Apache Dr. #D currently offering any rent specials?
1535 Apache Dr. #D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 Apache Dr. #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1535 Apache Dr. #D is pet friendly.
Does 1535 Apache Dr. #D offer parking?
Yes, 1535 Apache Dr. #D does offer parking.
Does 1535 Apache Dr. #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1535 Apache Dr. #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 Apache Dr. #D have a pool?
Yes, 1535 Apache Dr. #D has a pool.
Does 1535 Apache Dr. #D have accessible units?
No, 1535 Apache Dr. #D does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 Apache Dr. #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1535 Apache Dr. #D does not have units with dishwashers.
