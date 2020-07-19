All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:16 AM

1520 Victory Ln

1520 Victory Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1520 Victory Lane, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Vistas

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Eastlake Rental! 2015 townhouse offering very attractive upgrades such as laminate wood flooring, custom shutters, kitchen granite slab countertop, upstairs laundry room, GE stainless steel appliances, Cherrywood cabinetry, energy-efficient features including tankless water heater, A/C, ceiling fans in bedrooms & much more. Community amenities include, a residents pool w/ spa, six outdoor BBQ areas, greenbelt, clubroom and tot lot. Pet allowed with restrictions. 2 car garage. 1 year min. rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Victory Ln have any available units?
1520 Victory Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Victory Ln have?
Some of 1520 Victory Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Victory Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Victory Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Victory Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Victory Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Victory Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Victory Ln offers parking.
Does 1520 Victory Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 Victory Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Victory Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1520 Victory Ln has a pool.
Does 1520 Victory Ln have accessible units?
No, 1520 Victory Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Victory Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 Victory Ln has units with dishwashers.
