1520 Victory Ln

Amenities
Beautiful Eastlake Rental! 2015 townhouse offering very attractive upgrades such as laminate wood flooring, custom shutters, kitchen granite slab countertop, upstairs laundry room, GE stainless steel appliances, Cherrywood cabinetry, energy-efficient features including tankless water heater, A/C, ceiling fans in bedrooms & much more. Community amenities include, a residents pool w/ spa, six outdoor BBQ areas, greenbelt, clubroom and tot lot. Pet allowed with restrictions. 2 car garage. 1 year min. rental.