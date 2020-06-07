Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1518 Apache Dr. #A
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1518 Apache Dr. #A
1518 Apache Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1518 Apache Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
-
(RLNE2347861)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1518 Apache Dr. #A have any available units?
1518 Apache Dr. #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
Is 1518 Apache Dr. #A currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Apache Dr. #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Apache Dr. #A pet-friendly?
No, 1518 Apache Dr. #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 1518 Apache Dr. #A offer parking?
No, 1518 Apache Dr. #A does not offer parking.
Does 1518 Apache Dr. #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 Apache Dr. #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Apache Dr. #A have a pool?
Yes, 1518 Apache Dr. #A has a pool.
Does 1518 Apache Dr. #A have accessible units?
No, 1518 Apache Dr. #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Apache Dr. #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 Apache Dr. #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 Apache Dr. #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1518 Apache Dr. #A does not have units with air conditioning.
