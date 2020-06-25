Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1515 Caminito Soria #2
Last updated May 18 2020 at 3:44 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1515 Caminito Soria #2
1515 Caminito Soria
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1515 Caminito Soria, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Newer Town home in a great community with pool and clubhouse. Available Now. Two Car Garage. Well taken care of.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1515 Caminito Soria #2 have any available units?
1515 Caminito Soria #2 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1515 Caminito Soria #2 have?
Some of 1515 Caminito Soria #2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 1515 Caminito Soria #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Caminito Soria #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Caminito Soria #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Caminito Soria #2 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 1515 Caminito Soria #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Caminito Soria #2 offers parking.
Does 1515 Caminito Soria #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Caminito Soria #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Caminito Soria #2 have a pool?
Yes, 1515 Caminito Soria #2 has a pool.
Does 1515 Caminito Soria #2 have accessible units?
No, 1515 Caminito Soria #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Caminito Soria #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 Caminito Soria #2 has units with dishwashers.
