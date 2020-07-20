Rent Calculator
1482 Caminito Padova
Last updated May 7 2019 at 9:34 AM
1482 Caminito Padova
1482 Caminito Padova
·
No Longer Available
Location
1482 Caminito Padova, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Land Swap
Amenities
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1482 Caminito Padova have any available units?
1482 Caminito Padova doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1482 Caminito Padova have?
Some of 1482 Caminito Padova's amenities include parking, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1482 Caminito Padova currently offering any rent specials?
1482 Caminito Padova is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1482 Caminito Padova pet-friendly?
No, 1482 Caminito Padova is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 1482 Caminito Padova offer parking?
Yes, 1482 Caminito Padova offers parking.
Does 1482 Caminito Padova have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1482 Caminito Padova does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1482 Caminito Padova have a pool?
Yes, 1482 Caminito Padova has a pool.
Does 1482 Caminito Padova have accessible units?
No, 1482 Caminito Padova does not have accessible units.
Does 1482 Caminito Padova have units with dishwashers?
No, 1482 Caminito Padova does not have units with dishwashers.
