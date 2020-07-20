All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated May 7 2019 at 9:34 AM

1482 Caminito Padova

1482 Caminito Padova · No Longer Available
Location

1482 Caminito Padova, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Land Swap

Amenities

parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1482 Caminito Padova have any available units?
1482 Caminito Padova doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1482 Caminito Padova have?
Some of 1482 Caminito Padova's amenities include parking, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1482 Caminito Padova currently offering any rent specials?
1482 Caminito Padova is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1482 Caminito Padova pet-friendly?
No, 1482 Caminito Padova is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1482 Caminito Padova offer parking?
Yes, 1482 Caminito Padova offers parking.
Does 1482 Caminito Padova have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1482 Caminito Padova does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1482 Caminito Padova have a pool?
Yes, 1482 Caminito Padova has a pool.
Does 1482 Caminito Padova have accessible units?
No, 1482 Caminito Padova does not have accessible units.
Does 1482 Caminito Padova have units with dishwashers?
No, 1482 Caminito Padova does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Villa Parq Apartment Homes
56 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Elan Casa Mar
575 D Street
Chula Vista, CA 91910

