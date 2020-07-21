Rent Calculator
Home
Chula Vista, CA
1451 Summit
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1451 Summit
1451 Summit Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1451 Summit Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Call Beatriz 619-507-7851
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1451 Summit have any available units?
1451 Summit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1451 Summit have?
Some of 1451 Summit's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1451 Summit currently offering any rent specials?
1451 Summit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 Summit pet-friendly?
No, 1451 Summit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 1451 Summit offer parking?
No, 1451 Summit does not offer parking.
Does 1451 Summit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1451 Summit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 Summit have a pool?
Yes, 1451 Summit has a pool.
Does 1451 Summit have accessible units?
No, 1451 Summit does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 Summit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1451 Summit has units with dishwashers.
