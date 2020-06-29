Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1451 Lost Creek Road
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:56 AM
1 of 44
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1451 Lost Creek Road
1451 Lost Creek Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1451 Lost Creek Road, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Vistas
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice home in a highly desirable Eastlake Vistas situated on a cul-de-sac a "Must See"!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1451 Lost Creek Road have any available units?
1451 Lost Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
Is 1451 Lost Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
1451 Lost Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 Lost Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 1451 Lost Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 1451 Lost Creek Road offer parking?
No, 1451 Lost Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 1451 Lost Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1451 Lost Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 Lost Creek Road have a pool?
No, 1451 Lost Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 1451 Lost Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 1451 Lost Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 Lost Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1451 Lost Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1451 Lost Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1451 Lost Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.
