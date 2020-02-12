All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1442 Caminito Sardinia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1442 Caminito Sardinia
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:42 AM

1442 Caminito Sardinia

1442 Caminito Sardinia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1442 Caminito Sardinia, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Land Swap

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Caminito Sardinia have any available units?
1442 Caminito Sardinia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1442 Caminito Sardinia have?
Some of 1442 Caminito Sardinia's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 Caminito Sardinia currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Caminito Sardinia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Caminito Sardinia pet-friendly?
No, 1442 Caminito Sardinia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1442 Caminito Sardinia offer parking?
No, 1442 Caminito Sardinia does not offer parking.
Does 1442 Caminito Sardinia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1442 Caminito Sardinia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Caminito Sardinia have a pool?
Yes, 1442 Caminito Sardinia has a pool.
Does 1442 Caminito Sardinia have accessible units?
No, 1442 Caminito Sardinia does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Caminito Sardinia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1442 Caminito Sardinia has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College