Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:37 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1432 Levant Lane
1432 Levant Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1432 Levant Lane, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Great location in beautiful Otay Ranch Village , walking distance to all services , easy freeway access , wood flooring , comfortable unit with central air , good storage areas, front porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1432 Levant Lane have any available units?
1432 Levant Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1432 Levant Lane have?
Some of 1432 Levant Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1432 Levant Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1432 Levant Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 Levant Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1432 Levant Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 1432 Levant Lane offer parking?
No, 1432 Levant Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1432 Levant Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1432 Levant Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 Levant Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1432 Levant Lane has a pool.
Does 1432 Levant Lane have accessible units?
No, 1432 Levant Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 Levant Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1432 Levant Lane has units with dishwashers.
