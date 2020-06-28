Rent Calculator
1427 Claude Ln 5
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:51 PM

1427 Claude Ln 5
1427 Claude Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1427 Claude Lane, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1427 Claude Ln 5 have any available units?
1427 Claude Ln 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1427 Claude Ln 5 have?
Some of 1427 Claude Ln 5's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1427 Claude Ln 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Claude Ln 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 Claude Ln 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1427 Claude Ln 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 1427 Claude Ln 5 offer parking?
No, 1427 Claude Ln 5 does not offer parking.
Does 1427 Claude Ln 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1427 Claude Ln 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 Claude Ln 5 have a pool?
Yes, 1427 Claude Ln 5 has a pool.
Does 1427 Claude Ln 5 have accessible units?
No, 1427 Claude Ln 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 Claude Ln 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1427 Claude Ln 5 has units with dishwashers.
