Chula Vista, CA
/
1421 BELMONT PLACE
Last updated May 7 2019 at 9:34 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1421 BELMONT PLACE
1421 Belmont Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1421 Belmont Place, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1421 BELMONT PLACE have any available units?
1421 BELMONT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1421 BELMONT PLACE have?
Some of 1421 BELMONT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1421 BELMONT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1421 BELMONT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 BELMONT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1421 BELMONT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 1421 BELMONT PLACE offer parking?
No, 1421 BELMONT PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 1421 BELMONT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1421 BELMONT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 BELMONT PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 1421 BELMONT PLACE has a pool.
Does 1421 BELMONT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1421 BELMONT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 BELMONT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 BELMONT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
