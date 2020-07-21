All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:54 AM

1404 Filmore

1404 Filmore Place · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Filmore Place, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Filmore have any available units?
1404 Filmore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Filmore have?
Some of 1404 Filmore's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Filmore currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Filmore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Filmore pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Filmore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1404 Filmore offer parking?
No, 1404 Filmore does not offer parking.
Does 1404 Filmore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1404 Filmore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Filmore have a pool?
Yes, 1404 Filmore has a pool.
Does 1404 Filmore have accessible units?
No, 1404 Filmore does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Filmore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 Filmore has units with dishwashers.
