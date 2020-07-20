All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1385 Callejon Segovia 25
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:09 AM

1385 Callejon Segovia 25

1385 Callejon Segovia · No Longer Available
Location

1385 Callejon Segovia, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Unit 25 Available 05/01/19 *AVAIL MAY 1* RANCHO DEL REY/CHULA VISTA TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 111354

- Available MAY 1st

- Scheduled for *NEW FLOORING and NEW PAINT* (pictures don't reflect yet)

- Gated community with new gate, new exterior paint, and new light fixtures
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2.5 Bathrooms
- 2-car attached garage
- Air-conditioning
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Microwave
- Dishwasher
- Washer & Dryer upstairs
- Huge storage area under stairs
- Fireplace
- Patio
- Very close to the community pool, jacuzzi, and mailbox
- Plenty of visitor parking near unit
- Walking distance to Bonita Vista Middle, Bonita Vista High School, and Southwestern College
- Conveniently located near shopping and freeways
- Pet OK (weight and breed restrictions apply)
- No smoking

SCHEDULED VIEWINGS (Email for an appointment time)
*Sunday, April 21st
*Sunday, April 28th
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111354
Property Id 111354

(RLNE4811725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

How much should you be paying for rent?

