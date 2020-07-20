1385 Callejon Segovia 25

Amenities

Unit 25 Available 05/01/19 *AVAIL MAY 1* RANCHO DEL REY/CHULA VISTA TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 111354



- Available MAY 1st



- Scheduled for *NEW FLOORING and NEW PAINT* (pictures don't reflect yet)



- Gated community with new gate, new exterior paint, and new light fixtures

- 3 Bedrooms

- 2.5 Bathrooms

- 2-car attached garage

- Air-conditioning

- Refrigerator

- Stove

- Microwave

- Dishwasher

- Washer & Dryer upstairs

- Huge storage area under stairs

- Fireplace

- Patio

- Very close to the community pool, jacuzzi, and mailbox

- Plenty of visitor parking near unit

- Walking distance to Bonita Vista Middle, Bonita Vista High School, and Southwestern College

- Conveniently located near shopping and freeways

- Pet OK (weight and breed restrictions apply)

- No smoking



SCHEDULED VIEWINGS (Email for an appointment time)

*Sunday, April 21st

*Sunday, April 28th

