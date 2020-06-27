All apartments in Chula Vista
1382 SERENA CIRCLE
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

1382 SERENA CIRCLE

1382 Serena Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1382 Serena Circle, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
TOWNHOUSE- LARGE PATIO/ YARD WITH VINYL FENCING- DESIGNER PAINT- UPGRADED CARPETING- GREAT FLOORPLAN- SUNNY KITCHEN- OPEN DINING ROOM- BEAUTIFUL FIREPLACE- UPSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOM WITH SUNNY DRESSING AREA- SPACIOUS CLOSET- SECONDARY BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE BATH- INSIDE LAUNDRY- LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1382 SERENA CIRCLE have any available units?
1382 SERENA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1382 SERENA CIRCLE have?
Some of 1382 SERENA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1382 SERENA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1382 SERENA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1382 SERENA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1382 SERENA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1382 SERENA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1382 SERENA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1382 SERENA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1382 SERENA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1382 SERENA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1382 SERENA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1382 SERENA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1382 SERENA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1382 SERENA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1382 SERENA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
