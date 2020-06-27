1382 Serena Circle, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Rancho - Del Rey
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
TOWNHOUSE- LARGE PATIO/ YARD WITH VINYL FENCING- DESIGNER PAINT- UPGRADED CARPETING- GREAT FLOORPLAN- SUNNY KITCHEN- OPEN DINING ROOM- BEAUTIFUL FIREPLACE- UPSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOM WITH SUNNY DRESSING AREA- SPACIOUS CLOSET- SECONDARY BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE BATH- INSIDE LAUNDRY- LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE-
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1382 SERENA CIRCLE have any available units?
1382 SERENA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.