1378 Los Coches
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1378 Los Coches

1378 Los Coches Court · No Longer Available
Location

1378 Los Coches Court, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1378 Los Coches have any available units?
1378 Los Coches doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1378 Los Coches have?
Some of 1378 Los Coches's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1378 Los Coches currently offering any rent specials?
1378 Los Coches isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1378 Los Coches pet-friendly?
No, 1378 Los Coches is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1378 Los Coches offer parking?
Yes, 1378 Los Coches does offer parking.
Does 1378 Los Coches have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1378 Los Coches does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1378 Los Coches have a pool?
No, 1378 Los Coches does not have a pool.
Does 1378 Los Coches have accessible units?
No, 1378 Los Coches does not have accessible units.
Does 1378 Los Coches have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1378 Los Coches has units with dishwashers.
