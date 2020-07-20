All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1371 GRANITE SPRINGS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1371 GRANITE SPRINGS DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1371 GRANITE SPRINGS DRIVE

1371 Granite Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1371 Granite Springs Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1371 GRANITE SPRINGS DRIVE have any available units?
1371 GRANITE SPRINGS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1371 GRANITE SPRINGS DRIVE have?
Some of 1371 GRANITE SPRINGS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1371 GRANITE SPRINGS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1371 GRANITE SPRINGS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1371 GRANITE SPRINGS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1371 GRANITE SPRINGS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1371 GRANITE SPRINGS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1371 GRANITE SPRINGS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1371 GRANITE SPRINGS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1371 GRANITE SPRINGS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1371 GRANITE SPRINGS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1371 GRANITE SPRINGS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1371 GRANITE SPRINGS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1371 GRANITE SPRINGS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1371 GRANITE SPRINGS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1371 GRANITE SPRINGS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Elán Guava Court
196 Guava Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College