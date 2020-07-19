1351 Silver Hawk Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

Welcome to the home of your dreams! This stunning 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3,136 sq. ft. home in the City of Chula Vista has everything you've been looking for. With an open floor plan, this home features a beautiful island kitchen with granite counter tops, lots of cabinet, and decorative lighting. Relax in the spacious living room, or entertain in the formal living and dining area. The master suite features a spa like retreat with luxurious tub, walk in shower, and separate vanities. Enjoy the warm summer nights in your private yard with beautiful raised patio! Be sure to schedule your showing today!



