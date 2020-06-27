All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

1351 Long View Dr.

1351 Long View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1351 Long View Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Vistas

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
playground
clubhouse
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 4 Bedroom Home in Eastlake - Outstanding home in Eastlake Vistas! This home has 4 bedrooms (all upstairs), 2.5 baths, with an open concept kitchen. Very nice floorplan for the family to enjoy. The electricity bill is low because the house has solar and the owners pays for trash service. Enjoy the HOA amenities- parks, pools, playgrounds, and clubhouse!! Owner provides all appliances This home is a must see!

Terms:
Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, 2nd week of August some work in process, pets are negotiable. Refrigerator washer and dryer are provided by owners. This home is NOT part of the Section 8 program

Website Link:
For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/

Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660
CA BRE# 01921889

(RLNE5060597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 Long View Dr. have any available units?
1351 Long View Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1351 Long View Dr. have?
Some of 1351 Long View Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 Long View Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1351 Long View Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 Long View Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1351 Long View Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1351 Long View Dr. offer parking?
No, 1351 Long View Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1351 Long View Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1351 Long View Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 Long View Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1351 Long View Dr. has a pool.
Does 1351 Long View Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1351 Long View Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 Long View Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1351 Long View Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
