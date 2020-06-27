1351 Long View Dr.

Amenities

Nice 4 Bedroom Home in Eastlake - Outstanding home in Eastlake Vistas! This home has 4 bedrooms (all upstairs), 2.5 baths, with an open concept kitchen. Very nice floorplan for the family to enjoy. The electricity bill is low because the house has solar and the owners pays for trash service. Enjoy the HOA amenities- parks, pools, playgrounds, and clubhouse!! Owner provides all appliances This home is a must see!



Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, 2nd week of August some work in process, pets are negotiable. Refrigerator washer and dryer are provided by owners. This home is NOT part of the Section 8 program



Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660

