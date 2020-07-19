Rent Calculator
1344 Myra Ct
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:15 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1344 Myra Ct
1344 Myra Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Chula Vista
Castle Park
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location
1344 Myra Court, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Castle Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 09/01/20 Please take survey from turbotenant.com - Property Id: 84869
Single person studio
((( 1 PERSON )))
New refrigerator and electric stove. Close to shops and freeway.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/84869p
Property Id 84869
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5130351)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1344 Myra Ct have any available units?
1344 Myra Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1344 Myra Ct have?
Some of 1344 Myra Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1344 Myra Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1344 Myra Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 Myra Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1344 Myra Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 1344 Myra Ct offer parking?
No, 1344 Myra Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1344 Myra Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1344 Myra Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 Myra Ct have a pool?
No, 1344 Myra Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1344 Myra Ct have accessible units?
No, 1344 Myra Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 Myra Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1344 Myra Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
