1344 Myra Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry some paid utils internet access range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Available 09/01/20 Please take survey from turbotenant.com - Property Id: 84869



Single person studio

((( 1 PERSON )))

New refrigerator and electric stove. Close to shops and freeway.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/84869p

Property Id 84869



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5130351)