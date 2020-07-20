1324 Camino Carmelo

Amenities

Enter into the open living area,where the spacious great room,dining room & modern kitchen effortlessly connect,ample windows let in lots of natural light.Downstairs bedroom & full-sized bathroom.Upstairs is a loft for added living space along w/3 more bedrooms including luxurious master suite w/large bathroom & walk-in closet.Full-sized bathroom w/dual vanities & separate water closet is located adjacent to 2 secondary bedrooms.Club House & Gym included. EMAIL/CALL RitaRealty@gmail.com 619.339.2412