Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

1324 Camino Carmelo

1324 Camino Carmelo · No Longer Available
Location

1324 Camino Carmelo, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Enter into the open living area,where the spacious great room,dining room & modern kitchen effortlessly connect,ample windows let in lots of natural light.Downstairs bedroom & full-sized bathroom.Upstairs is a loft for added living space along w/3 more bedrooms including luxurious master suite w/large bathroom & walk-in closet.Full-sized bathroom w/dual vanities & separate water closet is located adjacent to 2 secondary bedrooms.Club House & Gym included. EMAIL/CALL RitaRealty@gmail.com 619.339.2412

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Camino Carmelo have any available units?
1324 Camino Carmelo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 Camino Carmelo have?
Some of 1324 Camino Carmelo's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Camino Carmelo currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Camino Carmelo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Camino Carmelo pet-friendly?
No, 1324 Camino Carmelo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1324 Camino Carmelo offer parking?
No, 1324 Camino Carmelo does not offer parking.
Does 1324 Camino Carmelo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Camino Carmelo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Camino Carmelo have a pool?
Yes, 1324 Camino Carmelo has a pool.
Does 1324 Camino Carmelo have accessible units?
No, 1324 Camino Carmelo does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Camino Carmelo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 Camino Carmelo has units with dishwashers.
