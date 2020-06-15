All apartments in Chula Vista
1316 Santa Victoria Rd.

1316 Santa Victoria Rd · (619) 427-2400
Location

1316 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1316 Santa Victoria Rd. · Avail. Jul 1

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2341 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
1316 Santa Victoria Rd. Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon! New Luxury Town home in Montecito! - Tenant Planet is proud to present this gorgeous new townhome in the community of Montecito in the heart of Otay Ranch. This newly upgraded home is a spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 baths! It offers new granite countertops, new appliances, new vinyl flooring. It is located directly across the street from Saburo Muraoka Elementary school and Otay Ranch High School is right down the block, both schools rated highly on GreatSchool.org. Take advantage of the local HOA community, it offers a picnic area, a gym, and a pool and jacuzzi! *More Pictures to Come Soon*

Coming soon, Available on July 1st, 2020. Hurry this won't last long on the market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Santa Victoria Rd. have any available units?
1316 Santa Victoria Rd. has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 Santa Victoria Rd. have?
Some of 1316 Santa Victoria Rd.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Santa Victoria Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Santa Victoria Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Santa Victoria Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 Santa Victoria Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1316 Santa Victoria Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1316 Santa Victoria Rd. does offer parking.
Does 1316 Santa Victoria Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 Santa Victoria Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Santa Victoria Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 1316 Santa Victoria Rd. has a pool.
Does 1316 Santa Victoria Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1316 Santa Victoria Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Santa Victoria Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1316 Santa Victoria Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
