1316 Santa Victoria Rd. Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon! New Luxury Town home in Montecito! - Tenant Planet is proud to present this gorgeous new townhome in the community of Montecito in the heart of Otay Ranch. This newly upgraded home is a spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 baths! It offers new granite countertops, new appliances, new vinyl flooring. It is located directly across the street from Saburo Muraoka Elementary school and Otay Ranch High School is right down the block, both schools rated highly on GreatSchool.org. Take advantage of the local HOA community, it offers a picnic area, a gym, and a pool and jacuzzi! *More Pictures to Come Soon*



Coming soon, Available on July 1st, 2020. Hurry this won't last long on the market!



Please fill out our FREE application to schedule a viewing.



