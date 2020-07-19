All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1305 Mother Lode Way Unit 1

1305 Mother Lode Way · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Mother Lode Way, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
3 Story 2 Bedroom 2 Bath! - Tenant Planet, Inc. is proud to present this 2 bedrooms 2 baths Condominium in Otay Ranch. It offers a 1 car garage, with an open concept floor plan, great natural light. Master bedroom is located on the 3rd floor providing ultimate privacy The community comes with a community swimming pool and jacuzzi. Located in a quiet neighborhood perfect for all.

Please fill out the free application in order to view it.

No Section 8 and No Pets Please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4592546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Mother Lode Way Unit 1 have any available units?
1305 Mother Lode Way Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 1305 Mother Lode Way Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Mother Lode Way Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Mother Lode Way Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Mother Lode Way Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1305 Mother Lode Way Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Mother Lode Way Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 1305 Mother Lode Way Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Mother Lode Way Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Mother Lode Way Unit 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1305 Mother Lode Way Unit 1 has a pool.
Does 1305 Mother Lode Way Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1305 Mother Lode Way Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Mother Lode Way Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Mother Lode Way Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Mother Lode Way Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Mother Lode Way Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
