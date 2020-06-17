All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1287 Trapani Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1287 Trapani Cove
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

1287 Trapani Cove

1287 Trapani Cove · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1365312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Eastlake Greens
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1287 Trapani Cove, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Greens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1326 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Big two story 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath community gated Townhome located in East Lake. Corner unit has a low maintenance fenced in court yard with waterfall and patio. The home includes refrigerator, stove/ oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave surrounded with Croian counter-tops, and washer/ dryer with storage closet. The bottom floor is tiled throughout and the upstairs is carpeted. Beautifully upgraded paint, crown molding and upgraded master bath. Key Pad entry garage and extra parking available. Community also includes a pool and spa with easy access to the 125. Pet friendly.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 4/16/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1287 Trapani Cove have any available units?
1287 Trapani Cove has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1287 Trapani Cove have?
Some of 1287 Trapani Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1287 Trapani Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1287 Trapani Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1287 Trapani Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 1287 Trapani Cove is pet friendly.
Does 1287 Trapani Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1287 Trapani Cove does offer parking.
Does 1287 Trapani Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1287 Trapani Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1287 Trapani Cove have a pool?
Yes, 1287 Trapani Cove has a pool.
Does 1287 Trapani Cove have accessible units?
No, 1287 Trapani Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1287 Trapani Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1287 Trapani Cove has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1287 Trapani Cove?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya
Chula Vista, CA 91913
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Villa Serena
351 I St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity