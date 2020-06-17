1287 Trapani Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Big two story 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath community gated Townhome located in East Lake. Corner unit has a low maintenance fenced in court yard with waterfall and patio. The home includes refrigerator, stove/ oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave surrounded with Croian counter-tops, and washer/ dryer with storage closet. The bottom floor is tiled throughout and the upstairs is carpeted. Beautifully upgraded paint, crown molding and upgraded master bath. Key Pad entry garage and extra parking available. Community also includes a pool and spa with easy access to the 125. Pet friendly.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 4/16/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.