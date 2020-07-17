1279 Cuyamaca Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Castle Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
BEUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME WITH HUGE YARD *COMPLETELY REMODELED *3 BEDROOMS *1 BATHROOM *1 CAR GARAGE *GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD *CUL-DE-SAC-LOCATION *YOU CAN DRIVE VEHICLE OR TOYS IN REAR YARD IF DESIRED YOU WILL LOVE THIS PROPERTY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
