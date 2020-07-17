All apartments in Chula Vista
Location

1279 Cuyamaca Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Castle Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
BEUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME WITH HUGE YARD
*COMPLETELY REMODELED
*3 BEDROOMS
*1 BATHROOM
*1 CAR GARAGE
*GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD
*CUL-DE-SAC-LOCATION
*YOU CAN DRIVE VEHICLE OR TOYS IN REAR YARD IF DESIRED
YOU WILL LOVE THIS PROPERTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1279 Cuyamaca Avenue have any available units?
1279 Cuyamaca Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1279 Cuyamaca Avenue have?
Some of 1279 Cuyamaca Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1279 Cuyamaca Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1279 Cuyamaca Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1279 Cuyamaca Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1279 Cuyamaca Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1279 Cuyamaca Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1279 Cuyamaca Avenue offers parking.
Does 1279 Cuyamaca Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1279 Cuyamaca Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1279 Cuyamaca Avenue have a pool?
No, 1279 Cuyamaca Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1279 Cuyamaca Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 1279 Cuyamaca Avenue has accessible units.
Does 1279 Cuyamaca Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1279 Cuyamaca Avenue has units with dishwashers.
