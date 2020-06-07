All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:09 AM

1254 El Cortez Ct

1254 El Cortez Court · No Longer Available
Location

1254 El Cortez Court, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Ready for Move In !!! End Unit freshly Painted 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths, one car garage laminated floors, new bathroom flooring Plenty of light, Centrally located close to schools and shopping available for move in Now!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1254 El Cortez Ct have any available units?
1254 El Cortez Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1254 El Cortez Ct have?
Some of 1254 El Cortez Ct's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1254 El Cortez Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1254 El Cortez Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1254 El Cortez Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1254 El Cortez Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1254 El Cortez Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1254 El Cortez Ct offers parking.
Does 1254 El Cortez Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1254 El Cortez Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1254 El Cortez Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1254 El Cortez Ct has a pool.
Does 1254 El Cortez Ct have accessible units?
No, 1254 El Cortez Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1254 El Cortez Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1254 El Cortez Ct has units with dishwashers.

