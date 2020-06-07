1254 El Cortez Ct

1254 El Cortez Court, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Rancho - Del Rey
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Ready for Move In !!! End Unit freshly Painted 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths, one car garage laminated floors, new bathroom flooring Plenty of light, Centrally located close to schools and shopping available for move in Now!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
