All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1212 Gonzales Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1212 Gonzales Way
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 PM

1212 Gonzales Way

1212 Gonzales Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Rancho - Del Rey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1212 Gonzales Way, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Gonzales Way have any available units?
1212 Gonzales Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Gonzales Way have?
Some of 1212 Gonzales Way's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Gonzales Way currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Gonzales Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Gonzales Way pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Gonzales Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1212 Gonzales Way offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Gonzales Way offers parking.
Does 1212 Gonzales Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Gonzales Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Gonzales Way have a pool?
Yes, 1212 Gonzales Way has a pool.
Does 1212 Gonzales Way have accessible units?
No, 1212 Gonzales Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Gonzales Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Gonzales Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Villa Parq Apartment Homes
56 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChula Vista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College