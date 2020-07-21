Rent Calculator
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:39 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1190 Myra
1190 Myra Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1190 Myra Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Castle Park
Amenities
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1190 Myra have any available units?
1190 Myra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
Is 1190 Myra currently offering any rent specials?
1190 Myra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1190 Myra pet-friendly?
No, 1190 Myra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 1190 Myra offer parking?
Yes, 1190 Myra offers parking.
Does 1190 Myra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1190 Myra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1190 Myra have a pool?
No, 1190 Myra does not have a pool.
Does 1190 Myra have accessible units?
No, 1190 Myra does not have accessible units.
Does 1190 Myra have units with dishwashers?
No, 1190 Myra does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1190 Myra have units with air conditioning?
No, 1190 Myra does not have units with air conditioning.
