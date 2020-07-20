Rent Calculator
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1152 Chimney Flats
1152 Chimney Flats Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1152 Chimney Flats Lane, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Trails
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1152 Chimney Flats have any available units?
1152 Chimney Flats doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1152 Chimney Flats have?
Some of 1152 Chimney Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1152 Chimney Flats currently offering any rent specials?
1152 Chimney Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1152 Chimney Flats pet-friendly?
No, 1152 Chimney Flats is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 1152 Chimney Flats offer parking?
Yes, 1152 Chimney Flats offers parking.
Does 1152 Chimney Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1152 Chimney Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1152 Chimney Flats have a pool?
No, 1152 Chimney Flats does not have a pool.
Does 1152 Chimney Flats have accessible units?
No, 1152 Chimney Flats does not have accessible units.
Does 1152 Chimney Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1152 Chimney Flats has units with dishwashers.
