Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1147 Calle Tesoro

1147 Calle Tesoro · (619) 305-0542
Location

1147 Calle Tesoro, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Greens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1147 Calle Tesoro · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
COMING SOON! Great 3 Bedroom in gated Eastlake Greens community! - COMING SOON! Don't miss this one! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home in desirable La Vida community in Eastlake Greens. Tile flooring throughout the first floor with an updated kitchen and fireplace in the living room. All 3 bedrooms are good sized, and the master features a balcony and an en suite bathroom with double vanity. Central A/C. 2 car attached garage. No neighbors behind and a low maintenance back yard! Close to schools, shopping, and easy access to the 125. Community features multiple pools, tennis courts, clubhouse and more! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf

(RLNE5896575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1147 Calle Tesoro have any available units?
1147 Calle Tesoro has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1147 Calle Tesoro have?
Some of 1147 Calle Tesoro's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1147 Calle Tesoro currently offering any rent specials?
1147 Calle Tesoro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1147 Calle Tesoro pet-friendly?
Yes, 1147 Calle Tesoro is pet friendly.
Does 1147 Calle Tesoro offer parking?
Yes, 1147 Calle Tesoro offers parking.
Does 1147 Calle Tesoro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1147 Calle Tesoro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1147 Calle Tesoro have a pool?
Yes, 1147 Calle Tesoro has a pool.
Does 1147 Calle Tesoro have accessible units?
No, 1147 Calle Tesoro does not have accessible units.
Does 1147 Calle Tesoro have units with dishwashers?
No, 1147 Calle Tesoro does not have units with dishwashers.
