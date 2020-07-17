1147 Calle Tesoro

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

COMING SOON! Great 3 Bedroom in gated Eastlake Greens community! - COMING SOON! Don't miss this one! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home in desirable La Vida community in Eastlake Greens. Tile flooring throughout the first floor with an updated kitchen and fireplace in the living room. All 3 bedrooms are good sized, and the master features a balcony and an en suite bathroom with double vanity. Central A/C. 2 car attached garage. No neighbors behind and a low maintenance back yard! Close to schools, shopping, and easy access to the 125. Community features multiple pools, tennis courts, clubhouse and more! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf



