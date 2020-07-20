1145 Calle Dulce, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Rancho - Del Rey
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Welcome home! This home has new flooring and has some recent updates. Fully enclosed yard with separate dog run. Large open island kitchen. Large walk-in closet in the master bedroom with so much more.
(RLNE5891979)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
