All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1145 Calle Dulce.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1145 Calle Dulce
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

1145 Calle Dulce

1145 Calle Dulce · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Rancho - Del Rey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1145 Calle Dulce, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Welcome home! This home has new flooring and has some recent updates. Fully enclosed yard with separate dog run. Large open island kitchen. Large walk-in closet in the master bedroom with so much more.

(RLNE5891979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Calle Dulce have any available units?
1145 Calle Dulce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1145 Calle Dulce have?
Some of 1145 Calle Dulce's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 Calle Dulce currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Calle Dulce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Calle Dulce pet-friendly?
Yes, 1145 Calle Dulce is pet friendly.
Does 1145 Calle Dulce offer parking?
Yes, 1145 Calle Dulce offers parking.
Does 1145 Calle Dulce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 Calle Dulce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Calle Dulce have a pool?
No, 1145 Calle Dulce does not have a pool.
Does 1145 Calle Dulce have accessible units?
No, 1145 Calle Dulce does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Calle Dulce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1145 Calle Dulce has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Villa Parq Apartment Homes
56 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Elán Guava Court
196 Guava Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Elan Casa Mar
575 D Street
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College