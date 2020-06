Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Room for rent - Property Id: 266827



One room for rent , all inclusive partial furnished, (bring your own bed)one or two persons, no smoking, no drink, no drugs , no drama . Responsible person one car inside gated parking. Light kitchen previlages. Own bathroom, walking closet call for details.

No Pets Allowed



