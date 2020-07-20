All apartments in Chula Vista
1086 Torrey Pines Rd

1086 Torrey Pines Road · No Longer Available
Location

1086 Torrey Pines Road, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Greens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1086 Torrey Pines Rd have any available units?
1086 Torrey Pines Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 1086 Torrey Pines Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1086 Torrey Pines Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1086 Torrey Pines Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1086 Torrey Pines Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1086 Torrey Pines Rd offer parking?
No, 1086 Torrey Pines Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1086 Torrey Pines Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1086 Torrey Pines Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1086 Torrey Pines Rd have a pool?
No, 1086 Torrey Pines Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1086 Torrey Pines Rd have accessible units?
No, 1086 Torrey Pines Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1086 Torrey Pines Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1086 Torrey Pines Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1086 Torrey Pines Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1086 Torrey Pines Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
