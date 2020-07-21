All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1086 Calle Del Amor
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

1086 Calle Del Amor

1086 Calle Del Amor · No Longer Available
Location

1086 Calle Del Amor, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Rancho Del Rey home with 4 bedroom 3 baths, neutral flooring, shutters, central AC, corian kitchen counter tops, travertine floors in kitchen. Balcony in Master Bedroom. Beautifully landscaped backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1086 Calle Del Amor have any available units?
1086 Calle Del Amor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 1086 Calle Del Amor currently offering any rent specials?
1086 Calle Del Amor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1086 Calle Del Amor pet-friendly?
No, 1086 Calle Del Amor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1086 Calle Del Amor offer parking?
Yes, 1086 Calle Del Amor offers parking.
Does 1086 Calle Del Amor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1086 Calle Del Amor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1086 Calle Del Amor have a pool?
No, 1086 Calle Del Amor does not have a pool.
Does 1086 Calle Del Amor have accessible units?
No, 1086 Calle Del Amor does not have accessible units.
Does 1086 Calle Del Amor have units with dishwashers?
No, 1086 Calle Del Amor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1086 Calle Del Amor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1086 Calle Del Amor has units with air conditioning.
