1086 Calle Del Amor, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Rancho - Del Rey
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Rancho Del Rey home with 4 bedroom 3 baths, neutral flooring, shutters, central AC, corian kitchen counter tops, travertine floors in kitchen. Balcony in Master Bedroom. Beautifully landscaped backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1086 Calle Del Amor have any available units?
1086 Calle Del Amor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.