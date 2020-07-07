Rent Calculator
Chula Vista, CA
1080 LOS PINOS COURT
Last updated February 2 2020 at 12:07 PM
1080 LOS PINOS COURT
1080 Los Pinos Court
No Longer Available
Location
1080 Los Pinos Court, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1080 LOS PINOS COURT have any available units?
1080 LOS PINOS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1080 LOS PINOS COURT have?
Some of 1080 LOS PINOS COURT's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1080 LOS PINOS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1080 LOS PINOS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 LOS PINOS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1080 LOS PINOS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 1080 LOS PINOS COURT offer parking?
No, 1080 LOS PINOS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1080 LOS PINOS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1080 LOS PINOS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 LOS PINOS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1080 LOS PINOS COURT has a pool.
Does 1080 LOS PINOS COURT have accessible units?
No, 1080 LOS PINOS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 LOS PINOS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1080 LOS PINOS COURT has units with dishwashers.
