All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1070 5th Ave. - 1070 5th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1070 5th Ave. - 1070 5th Ave
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

1070 5th Ave. - 1070 5th Ave

1070 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Harborside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1070 5th Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Harborside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bed 2 Bath House - NO SECTION 8 NO PETS

Leave phone # when you e mail * if no phone # you will get no responce

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3342510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1070 5th Ave. - 1070 5th Ave have any available units?
1070 5th Ave. - 1070 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 1070 5th Ave. - 1070 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1070 5th Ave. - 1070 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 5th Ave. - 1070 5th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1070 5th Ave. - 1070 5th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1070 5th Ave. - 1070 5th Ave offer parking?
No, 1070 5th Ave. - 1070 5th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1070 5th Ave. - 1070 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1070 5th Ave. - 1070 5th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 5th Ave. - 1070 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 1070 5th Ave. - 1070 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1070 5th Ave. - 1070 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1070 5th Ave. - 1070 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 5th Ave. - 1070 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1070 5th Ave. - 1070 5th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1070 5th Ave. - 1070 5th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1070 5th Ave. - 1070 5th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College