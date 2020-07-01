Rent Calculator
1069 Misty Creek Street
1069 Misty Creek Street
1069 Misty Creek Street
Report This Listing
1069 Misty Creek Street, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
parking
pool
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.
Does 1069 Misty Creek Street have any available units?
1069 Misty Creek Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1069 Misty Creek Street have?
Some of 1069 Misty Creek Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1069 Misty Creek Street currently offering any rent specials?
1069 Misty Creek Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1069 Misty Creek Street pet-friendly?
No, 1069 Misty Creek Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 1069 Misty Creek Street offer parking?
Yes, 1069 Misty Creek Street offers parking.
Does 1069 Misty Creek Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1069 Misty Creek Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1069 Misty Creek Street have a pool?
Yes, 1069 Misty Creek Street has a pool.
Does 1069 Misty Creek Street have accessible units?
No, 1069 Misty Creek Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1069 Misty Creek Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1069 Misty Creek Street has units with dishwashers.
