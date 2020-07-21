All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

1053 Galdar Place

1053 Galdar Place · No Longer Available
Chula Vista
Rancho - Del Rey
Pet Friendly Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

1053 Galdar Place, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1053 Galdar Place have any available units?
1053 Galdar Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1053 Galdar Place have?
Some of 1053 Galdar Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1053 Galdar Place currently offering any rent specials?
1053 Galdar Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 Galdar Place pet-friendly?
No, 1053 Galdar Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1053 Galdar Place offer parking?
Yes, 1053 Galdar Place offers parking.
Does 1053 Galdar Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1053 Galdar Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 Galdar Place have a pool?
No, 1053 Galdar Place does not have a pool.
Does 1053 Galdar Place have accessible units?
No, 1053 Galdar Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 Galdar Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1053 Galdar Place has units with dishwashers.
