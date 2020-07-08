All apartments in Chula Vista
1043 TORREY PINES ROAD

1043 Torrey Pines Road · No Longer Available
Location

1043 Torrey Pines Road, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Greens

Amenities

garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
WONDERFUL SINGLE STORY. RARELY AVAILABLE. INTERIOR REPAINTED. CABINETS REFINISHED. QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS. SOME APPLIANCES REPLACED. REAL PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP. ENJOY POOL/SPA. BBQ AREA. PLUS EASTLAKE GREENS AMENITIES. OVER SIZED 2 CAR GARAGE. CLOSE TO ALL. SHOPPING AND TRANSPORTATION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1043 TORREY PINES ROAD have any available units?
1043 TORREY PINES ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1043 TORREY PINES ROAD have?
Some of 1043 TORREY PINES ROAD's amenities include garage, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1043 TORREY PINES ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1043 TORREY PINES ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 TORREY PINES ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1043 TORREY PINES ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1043 TORREY PINES ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1043 TORREY PINES ROAD offers parking.
Does 1043 TORREY PINES ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1043 TORREY PINES ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 TORREY PINES ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1043 TORREY PINES ROAD has a pool.
Does 1043 TORREY PINES ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1043 TORREY PINES ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 TORREY PINES ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1043 TORREY PINES ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

