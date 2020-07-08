1043 Torrey Pines Road, Chula Vista, CA 91915 Eastlake Greens
Amenities
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
WONDERFUL SINGLE STORY. RARELY AVAILABLE. INTERIOR REPAINTED. CABINETS REFINISHED. QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS. SOME APPLIANCES REPLACED. REAL PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP. ENJOY POOL/SPA. BBQ AREA. PLUS EASTLAKE GREENS AMENITIES. OVER SIZED 2 CAR GARAGE. CLOSE TO ALL. SHOPPING AND TRANSPORTATION.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1043 TORREY PINES ROAD have any available units?
1043 TORREY PINES ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.