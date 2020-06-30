1028 E J St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking media room microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Elegant and immaculate Rancho del Rey home featuring sparkling marble and wood laminate floors. Granite counters in open and bright kitchen. Water conservation yard with synthetic grass. Downstairs Hola Sra Patty soy Sergio. Tengo un cliente que busca quien le pueda limpiar su casa hoy o mañana podria Ud? room that could be 5th bedroom or office or media room. Walking distance to top schools Casillas Elementary and Rancho del Rey Middle.