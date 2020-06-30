All apartments in Chula Vista
Location

1028 East J Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
media room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Elegant and immaculate Rancho del Rey home featuring sparkling marble and wood laminate floors. Granite counters in open and bright kitchen. Water conservation yard with synthetic grass. Downstairs Hola Sra Patty soy Sergio. Tengo un cliente que busca quien le pueda limpiar su casa hoy o mañana podria Ud? room that could be 5th bedroom or office or media room. Walking distance to top schools Casillas Elementary and Rancho del Rey Middle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 E J St have any available units?
1028 E J St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 E J St have?
Some of 1028 E J St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 E J St currently offering any rent specials?
1028 E J St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 E J St pet-friendly?
No, 1028 E J St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1028 E J St offer parking?
Yes, 1028 E J St offers parking.
Does 1028 E J St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 E J St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 E J St have a pool?
No, 1028 E J St does not have a pool.
Does 1028 E J St have accessible units?
No, 1028 E J St does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 E J St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1028 E J St does not have units with dishwashers.

