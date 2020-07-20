All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1025 White Alder Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1025 White Alder Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1025 White Alder Ave

1025 White Alder Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1025 White Alder Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91914
Eastlake Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 White Alder Ave have any available units?
1025 White Alder Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 White Alder Ave have?
Some of 1025 White Alder Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 White Alder Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1025 White Alder Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 White Alder Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1025 White Alder Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1025 White Alder Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1025 White Alder Ave offers parking.
Does 1025 White Alder Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 White Alder Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 White Alder Ave have a pool?
No, 1025 White Alder Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1025 White Alder Ave have accessible units?
No, 1025 White Alder Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 White Alder Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 White Alder Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Villa Parq Apartment Homes
56 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Elan Casa Mar
575 D Street
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College