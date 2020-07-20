Rent Calculator
1025 White Alder Ave
1025 White Alder Ave
No Longer Available
Location
1025 White Alder Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91914
Eastlake Woods
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1025 White Alder Ave have any available units?
1025 White Alder Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1025 White Alder Ave have?
Some of 1025 White Alder Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 1025 White Alder Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1025 White Alder Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 White Alder Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1025 White Alder Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 1025 White Alder Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1025 White Alder Ave offers parking.
Does 1025 White Alder Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 White Alder Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 White Alder Ave have a pool?
No, 1025 White Alder Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1025 White Alder Ave have accessible units?
No, 1025 White Alder Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 White Alder Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 White Alder Ave has units with dishwashers.
