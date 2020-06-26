All apartments in Chino
8668 Festival St
Last updated July 18 2019 at 12:53 PM

8668 Festival St

8668 Festival St · No Longer Available
Location

8668 Festival St, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Brand new property at a fabulous Sunrise community builds by Heirloom. It's 4 bedroom and 3 baths.One bedroom is on the first floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8668 Festival St have any available units?
8668 Festival St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 8668 Festival St currently offering any rent specials?
8668 Festival St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8668 Festival St pet-friendly?
No, 8668 Festival St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 8668 Festival St offer parking?
No, 8668 Festival St does not offer parking.
Does 8668 Festival St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8668 Festival St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8668 Festival St have a pool?
No, 8668 Festival St does not have a pool.
Does 8668 Festival St have accessible units?
No, 8668 Festival St does not have accessible units.
Does 8668 Festival St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8668 Festival St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8668 Festival St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8668 Festival St does not have units with air conditioning.
