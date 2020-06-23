All apartments in Chino
8635 Festival Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8635 Festival Street

8635 Festival St · No Longer Available
Location

8635 Festival St, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
4Bedroom 3.5Bathroom Brand new luxury home in Chino - This brand new house is located in Harvest @ The Preserve, it brings the joy of nature and sustainable living right to your fingertips. This unique neighborhood is the first gated community within the masterplanned community of The Preserve and contains many exclusive amenities focused on promoting a healthy lifestyle.

It's approximately 1,947 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a 2-bay garage. On the main floor, the kitchen seamlessly connects to the nook/dining room and great room, providing an open concept space. Stainless steel kitchen appliances are included. Youll also enjoy upgraded cabinetry in the kitchen, laundry room and bathrooms. Extra linen storage, coat closet, built-in shoe racks and walk-in closets ensure you have plenty of storage room.

The second floor boasts two secondary bedrooms, one bathroom, laundry room plus an inviting loft. Along with a roomy master suite featuring the master bedroom, bathroom with dual sinks, luxurious tub and shower, and a walk-in closet with built-in shoe rack. It also includes a full range of energy-saving features such as a tankless water heater, pre-wiring for ceiling fans in select locations (per plan) and LED lighting throughout. Plus, Wi-Fi CERTIFIED designation and it includes superior Smart Home Automation features. With so many features to love, its easy to see why this home is so desirable.

(RLNE4583298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8635 Festival Street have any available units?
8635 Festival Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8635 Festival Street have?
Some of 8635 Festival Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8635 Festival Street currently offering any rent specials?
8635 Festival Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8635 Festival Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8635 Festival Street is pet friendly.
Does 8635 Festival Street offer parking?
Yes, 8635 Festival Street offers parking.
Does 8635 Festival Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8635 Festival Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8635 Festival Street have a pool?
No, 8635 Festival Street does not have a pool.
Does 8635 Festival Street have accessible units?
No, 8635 Festival Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8635 Festival Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8635 Festival Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

