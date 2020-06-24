Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

8547 FOUNDERS GROVE ST CHINO, 91708 (3 BED / 2.5 BATH) - Come tour this newer home in the highly sought-after master planned community of The Preserve at Chino. This gorgeous new home spans 1610 sqft. of living space with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and a 2 car attached garage. Your new home opens into a spacious Great Room, with beautiful tile flooring downstairs, running throughout and into the roomy and functionally upgraded kitchen. The kitchen offers clean quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, convection oven & walk-in pantry, all anchored by a beautiful 36" stainless steel apron front sink. The master suite features a large, bright walk-In closet and private bathroom with beautiful marble counters, soaking tub and separate shower. You will also find upgraded carpet upstairs, ceiling fans in all rooms, pre-wiring for a flat-panel TV, many lights throughout, and a tankless water heater. Residents also enjoy use of the Parkhouse Community Recreation Center with its 15,000 sq. ft. of fantastic amenities. Benefit from the highly-rated Cal Aero Preserve Academy (K-8th) located within the community.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities

PET POLICY: Small pets.Please submit photo

GARDENING: HOA responsible



(RLNE4692291)